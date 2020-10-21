Bakery gets judges’ attention in Armstrong pro grilled cheese sandwich event

In the end, the pretzel bun, pear, and stout-infused sauce made Country Bakery the top cheese in 2020.

The bakery, located inside Askew’s Foods, won the judges’ choice in the annual Armstrong Professional Grilled Cheese Sandwich competition Tuesday, Oct. 20, a build-up to the city’s annual event, Cheese! – It’s a Natural, which will be virtual this year, on Nov. 7.

Country Bakery’s German Kase Pretzel Grilled Cheese edged out The Brown Derby’s Mysterioso and the Wild Oak Café’s O My Gourd/Harvest Apple by a bread crumb.

“This might have been the closest judging we’ve seen,” said veteran grilled cheese sandwich competition judge Cam Luckock of Your Country News.

Ingredients for all of the sandwiches can be found in the video below.

Residents can also have their say for the best grilled cheese. Simply visit the restaurant, order the sandwich given to the judges, and vote for it for the People’s Choice honour.

With the higher number of COVID-19 cases being reported this month and some changes to required COVID-19 safety protocols, Cheese! – It’s a Natural organizers are moving the event – daytime and evening – to a totally virtual experience, starting Nov. 6.

“We know it won’t quite be the same as in years past, but we are doing our best to keep it going and provide some great opportunities for you to meet cheesemakers, slow food producers, dairy farmers and learn something new at the same time,” said Patti Ferguson from the organizing committee.

“We are expanding our daytime event to three days of online content allowing you to connect with some old – and new – favourites. Everything from recipes to demonstrations – maybe even a cheesy joke or two.”

Scheduled for Nov. 6 and 7, the Virtual BC Cheese Experience will feature an opportunity to purchase a ‘Stick with Six’ package filled with amazing cheese and accompaniments carefully chosen by the committee’s favourite cheese guy, Squeaky Cheese, for you to share with six of your friends or family while learning from him during the virtual event.

To register for the evening event from 6-9 p.m. visit https://bit.ly/2HfEJC7.

