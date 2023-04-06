A herd of elk was caught on camera near Enderby and shared to Facebook Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Paige Louise Beauvais/Facebook)

‘Beautiful’ herd of elk spotted near Enderby

The animals are approaching calving season

A woman spotted not one, not two, but dozens of elk between Enderby and Armstrong.

“Beautiful herd of elk we seen beside the highway this morning going towards Armstrong,” Paige Louise Beauvais posted on a Facebook page Thursday, April 6.

A photo of the majestic animals garnered more than 200 reactions on Facebook.

The elk may soon be getting ready for calving season, which runs from mid May to the end of June, according to Parks Canada. During this season, protective mothers will aggressively guard their newborns by kicking and charging at people, so it’s best to keep a safe distance.

“The key to safe wildlife viewing is giving elk and other animals the space they need. For elk, we recommend at least 30 meters,” reads a Parks Canada webpage.

READ MORE: Hibernating bear keeping cozy underneath Salmon Arm residence

READ MORE: Beautiful Boo the bear still snoozy near Golden

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
