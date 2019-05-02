Bike Fest Begins

The North Okanagan Cycling Society is still looking for volunteers for this weekend.

Bike Fest takes place this weekend in Vernon. Officially kicked off Thursday, the event lasts all weekend.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help pull off a successful event. Volunteers are needed for the Old Fashioned Race on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. They are in need of for four more course marshals to watch key intersections (and cheer on the racers). Those interested are asked to email alex@suncountry.com.

Volunteers are also needed for the Rail Trail Art Ride, which also takes place Saturday, May 4. Those who volunteer will be asked to man the booth from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. If interested in this position, please contact bikefestvernon@gmail.com.

Bike fest kicks off with a Movie Night featuring Brett Rheeder’s Beautiful Idiot and Darren Berrecloth’s Reverence: A Journey into Fear (about a dozen or so questionable words in this film as a disclaimer). Tickets are available online for $15 or at the door for $20. The first 20 people through the door will get a Natures Fare sports supplement sample bag and the first 50 will get a Natures Fare coupon.

Friday Night, Ratio will be hosting a party starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to pick a favorite era, and dress up in costume. Ticket price includes pizza, first beer, live music, and a donation to the club. Tickets for this event are limited to 65. Tickets are available for purchase online for $35.

Saturday will see the Good Ol’ Fashioned Bike Race & Rail Trail Art Festival. This is a 3.8 km cross country bike race for all ages. Old school mountain bike racing, with a ‘Tight and Bright’ costume contest, retro mountain bike ‘show and shine’, and draw prizes are in the mix. The event starts at 10am at Ellison Provincial Park.

Rail Trail Art Festival encourages people to ride their bike along the shores of Kalamalka Lake while discovering some of the region’s talented artists. Live painting, performers, and music. People are encouraged to bike to the ride; if you need to park, organizers ask people to please park either at Polson Park, or at the newly purchased parking lot along Kal Lake Rd, between the Alpine Centre retail complex, and the Kalavida Surfshop.

Sunday is Bike Demo Day. Three local bike shops will be collaborating to bring all of their major brands for a bike demo extravaganza. For those riders who are unfamiliar with the Ellison Provincial Park trail network, Happy Trails MTB Skills Development will be leading free guided tours throughout the day.

