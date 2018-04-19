Blue-Renew exhibit will offer food for thought

Artist reflects on environmental challenges

Michelle Loughery, along with fellow artists Rob Creeleman, Sheldon Louis and Jennifer Greenwood will host Blue Renew-art: debris Artist Talk & Food for Thought Discussion at the Greater Vernon Museum on May 5 from 1 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)

The Greater Vernon Museum & Archives has announced its latest showcase to grace the halls of the museum’s Allan Brooks Gallery — an ArtBuoy Artist Collaboration led by Michelle Loughery.

Loughery has been an artist and art educator, for more than 25 years. Using her gift as an artist to mentor, Loughery trains, teaches and inspires youth at risk. She is known for using large-scale public art installations to bring capacity building, communication, education, and healing opportunities to communities across Canada.

The exhibition, entitled Blue Renew-art: debris reflects on some of the serious environmental challenges that our planet faces today. Loughery, lead artist of Route Blue Buoy and the Blue Renew Show, has teamed up with a number of local artists to take on the challenge of creating beauty and art from reclaimed ocean buoys obtained from the Ocean Legacy Foundation.

“Reclaimed debris from the ocean fuels the imagination of the artists in this collaborative show,” Loughery explained.

“Respecting the power of nature to both destroy and rebuild, we are reminded of our small space in the immense blue waters of life. The energy of the waters also has the ability to cleanse and renew, even when floods and fires devastate the landscape around us. Renewal begins by collecting the debris washed up by the tides and collaborating to give new life to unwanted and discarded materials. Out of the chaos we can build that creative vision. We are all one…we are all blue…we are part of one tribe.”

The exhibit’s launch will be followed by a discussion about art, sustainability and preservation of our planet hosted Loughery, along with fellow artists Rob Creeleman, Sheldon Louis and Jennifer Greenwood at the museum on May 5 from 1 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.

These new ocean buoy creations will remain on display at the museum during the week following Unplug and Play. Pre-registration is not required, however space is limited.

For more information call 250-542-3142 or visit www.vernonmuseum.ca.

