Carnival lights up Vernon tradition

Vernon Winter Carnival to light up area near Spirit Square at city hall Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5-8 p.m.

Vicki Proulx, executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society, stands beneath a lights display the society lit up in Spirit Square in 2020, by way of announcing it will be taking over the downtown light-up event. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

It was a longtime event that brought many smiles to Vernon residents.

The Downtown Light Up ran through the Downtown Vernon Association for more than 25 years and was a beloved event.

Now, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society (VWC) will be hosting their version of Vernon’s traditional Light Up.

The Carnival of Lights, presented by MHC Mortgage House, will take place Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5-8 p.m. in Spirit Square and Civic Plaza (near city hall).

“VWC had committed to taking on this community event two years ago after the Downtown Vernon Association decided to not host it anymore,” said Vicki Proulx, VWC executive director. “After two years of COVID restrictions, we’re thrilled to be able to finally host the event we had envisioned.”

Proulx said the Carnival of Lights will be a great mix of holiday light-up traditions as well as features that will allow newer residents to connect to Vernon.

“The Carnival of Lights is a free community event that will feature entertainment, food vendors, crafts, games, and local vendors,” she said. “For those looking to get a jump on their shopping, there will also be holiday gift ideas available for purchase.”

To add to the holiday magic, VWCl will be decorating Spirit Square with thousands of lights and light features thanks to the support of Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical. The light display will officially be turned on, in the tradition of Light Up, on Nov. 26, during the Carnival of Lights event, and then will be glowing each night after that from through to Dec. 31 for all to enjoy over the holiday season.

To bring back their magic and in celebration of Vernon Winter Carnival, the lights will then be illuminated again for the duration of the winter festival, from Feb. 3-12, 2023.

Businesses, community organizations and vendors are encouraged to reserve their space at the event and help kick off the holiday season. Those wishing to participate as vendors can find more information by emailing info@vernonwintercarnival.com or visit online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

