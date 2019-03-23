Mackie Lake House to host Easter egg hunt. (Photo submitted)

Coldstream celebrates spring with Easter egg hunt

The family-friendly event takes place Mackie Lake House Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

Mackie Lake House in Coldstream is celebrating the arrival of spring in the Okanagan with a community Easter egg hunt next month.

The event takes place Saturday, April 20. The gate will open at 10 a.m. and the hunt will begin at 10:15 a.m. Participants should note that this event is BYOB – bring your own basket.

“Connecting with the community is one of our primary goals here at the Mackie Lake House,” said Mackie Lake House manager, Christine Kashuba.

As the hunt winds down, visitors can take part in Easter-themed crafts as well as classic lawn games. There will also be prizes, including for best hand-made Easter basket. This event is fun for all ages and is a great way for families to enjoy a long weekend in the Okanagan. Admission is just $2 per person.

Amanda Huston Photography will also be onsite offering mini family-photograph sessions at a cost of $25 per family, for one digital photograph file.

Mackie Lake House is located at 7804 Kidston Road in Coldstream.

