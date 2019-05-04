Students host garage sale to raise money for Ride Don’t Hide. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Coldstream students host garage sale for mental health

Kalamalka Secondary garage sale runs until 2 p.m. today, all proceeds go towards Ride Don’t Hide.

Kalamalka Secondary students are hosting a garage sale fundraiser for mental health.

About 20 students arrived at the school in Coldstream early Saturday morning and set up tables in the parking lot. The event started at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward the Canadian Mental Health Association through the Ride Don’t Hide cycling event.

A barbeque and concession are also on scene and available to customers.

The Ride Don’t Hide event is slated for Sunday, June 23, and, this year, will feature a walking component – Stride Don’t Hide – with a different route from those of the cyclists.

Related: Vernon CMHA benefits from Ride Don’t Hide garage sale

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Historic sign spinning again
Next story
Anchored to the community: Vernon Yacht Club launches campaign for 5-year-old boy battling leukemia

Just Posted

Anchored to the community: Vernon Yacht Club launches campaign for 5-year-old boy battling leukemia

The boats show is free to the public, so organizers are hosting a raffle to raise money for the costs associated with getting treatment.

Coldstream students host garage sale for mental health

Kalamalka Secondary garage sale runs until 2 p.m. today, all proceeds go towards Ride Don’t Hide.

Shuswap’s McGuire Lake: Looking into a bottomless mystery

How deep is this lake near Salmon Arm’s downtown? A Vancouver resident revisits a youthful vision.

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 86 years

The family-run farm officially opened for their spring season Wednesday, May 1.

Historic sign spinning again

Nolan’s Drugs’ neon pink sign spun for the first time since the mid-1980s on Friday, April 26.

Vernon Bike Fest continues

Among the events was Saturday’s Rail Trail Art Ride which took place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

BREAKING: Multiple vehicles ablaze at Penticton Speedway

Plumes of smoke could be seen coming from Carmi Hill at about 2 p.m. on May 4

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

Beer fest to close Okanagan park

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will close Waterfront Park in Kelowna

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

Most Read