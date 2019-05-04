Coldstream students host garage sale for mental health

Kalamalka Secondary garage sale runs until 2 p.m. today, all proceeds go towards Ride Don’t Hide.

Kalamalka Secondary students are hosting a garage sale fundraiser for mental health.

About 20 students arrived at the school in Coldstream early Saturday morning and set up tables in the parking lot. The event started at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward the Canadian Mental Health Association through the Ride Don’t Hide cycling event.

A barbeque and concession are also on scene and available to customers.

The Ride Don’t Hide event is slated for Sunday, June 23, and, this year, will feature a walking component – Stride Don’t Hide – with a different route from those of the cyclists.

