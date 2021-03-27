The Women’s Institute Hall on Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream will be replaced with a new community hall and 84 new child care spaces will be constructed on the adjacent vacant lot. (Google)

Coldstream Women’s Institute continues to give

Historic group supports local charities and organizations

The coronavirus has failed to curb community support.

The Coldstream Women’s Institute has continued its annual giving with 14 recent donations:

– Okanagan College students benefited from $1,500 towards a scholarship

– Vernon School District was also granted a $1,500 scholarship

– North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association $1,000

– Literacy Society of the North Okanagan $1,000

– Okanagan Quality of Life Society $1,000

– Allan Brooks Nature Centre $1,000

– Community Dental Access Centre $1,000

– Transition House $1,000

– North Okanagan Hospice $1,000

– Royal Canada Legion (Poppy Fund) $500

– Vernon Jubilee Hospital Light a Bulb Campaign $1,000

– Salvation Army Food Bank $1,000

– Vernon Search and Rescue $1,000

– 1705 R.C.A. Cadet Core $750.

The Women’s Institute also has an annuity which distributes set funds on an annual basis to Canadian Mental Health $1,000; North Okanagan Hospice $1,500; B.C. Children’s Hospital $1,000; Salvation Army Food Bank $1,000 and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary $1,000.

Meanwhile some roots of the Women’s Institute are coming down in their hometown of Coldstream with the hall coming down.

“Although we are sad to see the old hall disappear from history we are delighted that Coldstream will have a much needed, modern facility for community events,” secretary Yvonne Leduc said.

