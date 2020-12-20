Donation to Vernon hospital’s Light a Bulb campaign makes great gift

Give the gift of a donation to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign this holiday season. (VJHF photo)

Everybody has that someone impossible to shop for on their Christmas lists.

For example, the mom who says she doesn’t want anything. Or the grandfather who only wants photos of his grandkids. Or the nephew who never likes anything anyway.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation encourages giving the gift of its Light a Bulb campaign, and you can cross the hard-to-shop-for persons off your list and support healthcare excellence at home.

This year give a gift that truly makes a difference and light a bulb in the annual VJH Foundation Light a Bulb campaign. Just $35 will light one bulb and $500 lights an entire string. Not only will you be making great Uncle Jim happy, you’ll also be giving yourself a gift, as every donation over $20 is tax deductible.

“Our annual holiday campaign is a simple way to make a very significant impact to healthcare in our community,” said Michael Kinghorn, president of the VJH Foundation and Chair of the 2020 Light a Bulb Campaign. “We are still a bit short of our goal of raising $275,000 however I am optimistic that our community will once again help us reach this target prior to the close of the campaign on New Year’s eve.”

A secure and tax deductible donation can be made online at www.vjhfoundation.org/donate, via phone at 250-558-1362, or mailed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2101 – 32nd Street Vernon BC V1T 5L2. Every gift, great or small, brings the foundation closer to raising $275,000 for critical equipment at VJH.

READ MORE: Vernon hospital welcomes new elf for Light a Bulb campaign

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon sisters leave Dragon’s Den with a deal for their zero-waste company



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsChristmas