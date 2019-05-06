Downtown Vernon Asscociation unveils new bike corral

The corral is located at the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th Street

People gather for the unveiling of a bike corral in downtown Vernon on May 6. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Parking a car downtown will cost you some change, but parking a bike downtown won’t cost you a penny.

The Downtown Vernon Asscociation unveiled their new bike corral at the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th Street near the bike path outside of Naked Pig BBQ on Monday, May 6.

City of Vernon active transportation co-ordinator, Angela Broadbent said that this is part of a new on-street bicycle parking pilot project that will be in place from May to October this year.

“It’s a lovely safe and secure place to park your bike while you enjoy downtown,” said Broadbent.

Dudley Coulter from the DVA said that one of the factors for the bike corral is bringing in people from the Okanagan Rail Trail to downtown Vernon.

“We have a very strong seperated bike path, but once they get here they didn’t really have a safe place to store their bikes,” said Coulter.

A full rack could fit 12 bikes, which Coulter said will generate more revenue downtown than a car would.

“I think we do need to start getting away from that car culture,” said Coulter.

