Elementary students’ works of art featured around Vernon

“The quality of this work is way beyond what we would expect from kids this age”

Artwork from students at BX Elementary will be available to view around numerous establishments in Vernon. The art pictured is from Caspar, a Grade 6 student.

Students from BX Elementary are getting the chance to have their art featured in businesses across Vernon.

Teacher Meghan Budd has teamed up with Vernon Silver Star Rotary for the initiative, giving opportunity to students in Grades K-7 to have their art displayed to the public.

“The idea is to both build self-confidence among the student-artists in showing their work,” said Budd. “But also in demonstrating to the community just how high the bar is with respect to what these young artists are capable of.”

The participating business are: Boarding House Cafe, Phoenix Steakhouse and Bar, Ratio Coffee and Wings Tap House.

The art will be displayed for several weeks, rotating in new pieces throughout the four businesses.

Those who appreciate art are encouraged to come out to support these young artists, while also grabbing a coffee or glass of win while contemplating the activity.

“We’ve had a few people even ask if they can purchases the pieces,” said Phoenix Steakhouse co-owner Megan Frankiw. “The quality of this work is way beyond what we would expect from kids this age.”

READ MORE: Reklaws ready to have a blast in Vernon

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtSchools