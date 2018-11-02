The Enderby Winter Market is back every Friday until Feb. 22. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Enderby Winter Market is back

Opening in early October, the market runs every Friday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

While you might think that Farmers Market season has come to an end, you’d be wrong: Enderby’s Open Air Winter Market is back.

The market runs every Friday until Feb. 22.

One of the largest markets in the Okanagan, it showcases about 50 local vendors each from around the North Okanagan.

“We have vendors from all over the Okanagan; from Enderby, Armstrong Vernon, even Lake Country,” said Jennifer Wesle, manager of the Enderby Open Air Winter market. “We have people who do vegetables, who do soap, food, crafts, art and we even have musicians.”

Emily Jubenvill attended Friday’s market on behalf of Enderberry farm. She said that they plan to have fresh and locally grown produce for at least a few more weeks.

“We’ll have veggies available well into November and maybe December,” she said. “So anyone who wants some local stuff can come to see us here over the next few weeks.”

For the second year, the winter market takes place every Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Splatsin Centre. Wesle said that because the response to moving the market was so great last year, they decided to keep it going. The summer market took place just outside and this year, she said the community response has been incredible.

“People are really happy and we’ve gotten a lot of regulars but we have people coming who have never been here before and I think it really brings people together,” she said. “It’s so wonderful that we’ve combined our market with the Splatsin community and that really brought our whole community [of Enderby] together and it’s been pretty amazing.”

The regular market takes place every Friday until late February from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the annual Christmas market is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Splatsin Centre. Wesle urges people to come to check it out and help support local artisans.

Emily Jubenvill attended the Market Friday representing Enderberry Farm. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Jacquie Sharpe from Salmon Arm owns Earth Horse Art. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Stuart Lee and Gerald William serve bannock at the market on Fridays. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

