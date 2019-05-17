Evening Among the Angels returns to Vernon to aid grief

Tanya Lipscomb performs during An Evening Among the Angels at Durali Villa, which returns May 30. (Morning Star file photo)

An Evening Among the Angels is returning to Vernon on May 30 to give families support during difficult times.

The event allows Okanagan Angel Dresses to hand make a tiny dress or outfit for a baby who has passed out of donated wedding and formal gowns. It also supports local grief counseling and related grief services which provide support to families dealing with the loss of a unborn or newborn child.

“We are hosting another En Blanc Long Table Dinner with catering from Gumtree,” said organizer Marie Hayden. “Durali Villa offered their space for us again this year which we are super grateful for.”

There will be live entertainment by the sounds of Tanya Lipscomb, the infamous Wine Pull and Decadent Dessert Dash and another special event that is being added to the roster.

Thanks to the support of sponsors, 100 per cent of ticket sales will go directly to the community.

“In the past year, we have been able to create an online platform by our new www.amongtheangels.ca website. This allows families to access resources as well as apply for funding as needed,” said Hayden. “We also were able to have a very successful meeting with Interior Health and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital and having our information and Angel Dresses distributed. This has again increased the awareness in our community. We are currently working on facilitating a grief support group for families to access and hope to have this in place this fall.”

Evening Among The Angels was created when Hayden was distributing Angel Dresses to grieving families. She felt there should be something more that could be done to assist these families process their grief.

For tickets visit http://amongtheangels.ca/june-evening-among-the-angels-en-blanc/.

