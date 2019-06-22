Falkland teen to compete at world’s largest rodeo

Taya Hamming will be travelling to Rock Springs, Wyoming July 14-20 for the 71st annual National High School Finals Rodeo

Taya Hamming, a 9th grade student at Vernon Christian School, has earned a position on the B.C. provincial National High School rodeo team.

She will be travelling with fellow teammates to Rock Springs, Wyoming July 14-20 to compete at the 71st annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the barrel racing and goat tying competitions.

Hamming is from Falkland. She was provincial champion in the barrel racing. She was 5th in pole bending, 8th in goat tying and 9th in breakaway roping and 9th in team roping.

NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. It features more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico. NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named NHSFR World Champion. To earn the title, contestants must finish in the top 20 based on their combined times/ scores in the first two rounds. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

