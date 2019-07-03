Fire Games blast support for Vernon Hospice

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department event gives public a chance to try their hand at being a firefighter

Vernon residents had a chance to see if they had what it takes to be a firefighter.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hosted the Fire Games in the Lake City Casino parking lot Sunday.

The games involved competing in a firefighter obstacle course and spraying water at a target to win, along with a hose rolling competition and firefighter fitness challenge for the public.

The event was hosted by Paul Sterritt, alongside Michele Hill, to raise awareness and money for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. The two are dance partners in the 12th annual Dancing With the Vernon Stars event, a major fundraiser for hospice, which takes place Sept. 27.

See: Vernon Fire Games test skill in support of hospice

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.