Fond farewell to retiring Vernon teachers

Social distancing could not stop the outpouring of praise for two St. James elementary teachers who chose this to be their last year of teaching. With a combined 42 years of teaching at St. James school in Vernon, Shirley Thompson and Margaret Flaherty-Specht, left a lasting legacy on the school and the lives of hundreds of students.

Catholic Independent Schools Kamloops Diocese superintendent Holly Paluck joined St. James Principal Paul Rossetti in thanking the women for their dedication to children and to teaching for a socially-distant event recently.

“Mrs. Thompson will be fondly remembered by many parents as she launched students on their way to academic success as the Kindergarten teacher,” fellow teacher Mark McLaughlin said. “Mrs. Flaherty-Specht brought her love of Irish dance and skill as a language arts teacher to many grateful children.”

