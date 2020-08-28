Former classmate raising funds for new wheelchair lift for Coldstream family

‘Our dear friends who suffer from a rare genetic disease need the lift in their home replaced,’ organizer writes

A GoFundMe campaign has been started on behalf of Donna Scott, centre, to raise funds to purchase a new elevator for her sons, Egan and Logan Mandreck. Egan and Logan live with a rare hereditary condition called Friedrich’s Ataxia and rely on wheelchairs. (Contributed)

Alan Kiraly is doing what he can to help out two former classmates learning they needed a helping hand.

Kiraly was forwarded an article published in the Morning Star about Coldstream mother Donna Scott who hosted a garden walk fundraiser to raise around $30,000 to replace her home elevator that her two sons, Egan, 41, and Logan Mandreck, 40, rely on.

Egan and Logan live with Friedreich’s Ataxia.

It’s a rare genetic disease that affects around one in 40,000 people. It causes difficulty in walking, a loss of sensation in arms and legs and can cause impaired speech.

Scott told the Morning Star her home had been modified over the years to provide her sons a high quality of life, but the elevator, which was installed in 1997, needs to be replaced.

“This elevator is mandatory for their daily living and safety,” she said, noting it’s the only way the men can get in and out of the home.

“This unexpected expense will be impossible for me to finance on my own,” Scott said in July ahead of her Aug. 2 fundraiser. “I am reaching out to family, friends and this caring community to help raise funds to cover at least a portion of the cost.”

In 2009, Scott’s sons qualified for the Person’s with Disabilities Program which covered many of their expenses.

“I have handled the care responsibilities, along with a wonderful team of care givers and the remaining expenses all on my own since that time,” Scott said.

Kiraly organized the GoFundMe campaign Aug. 19 and by Friday, Aug. 28, more than $4,000 of the $25,000 goal had been raised.

“While these are difficult times financially for many, we’re asking anyone who has ever spent time with Egan, Logan or Donna over the years to come together and reflect back some of the love, kindness and generosity they have shown us by making a financial donation to their cause,” Kiraly wrote in the campaign’s pitch.

Kiraly said the GoFundMe campaign has been shared in his graduating class’ private Facebook group and in other channels across social media platforms.

To contribute, visit GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Coldstream mom hosts garden walk to raise funds for new elevator for sons living with rare condition

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in Lumby motorcycle crash

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.