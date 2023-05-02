The annual Kids Fishing Weekend has been taking place since 2001. (Museum and Archives of Vernon Photo)

Free Vernon event cast to get kids hooked on fishing

Kalamalka Flyfishers Society stocking Polson Park pond for weekend

Bring out those fishing rods, as the annual kids fishing weekend is making a return.

Taking place this Saturday (May 7) and Sunday (May 8), the free event will see children aged four to 14 come out and catch rainbow trout, courtesy of Fresh Water Fisheries.

Polson Park Pond will be flushed, cleaned and split into five sections. It will then be stocked with 900 to 1,000 trout. Children are invited to come and catch a limit of two trout per day.

Rods and reels will be available for those who do not have their own and guides will be on hand to help land your catch.

The host of the event, the Kalamalka Fly Fishers Society, will also be providing bait, cleaning the fish and taking photos.

It will run from 9 a.m to 4 p.m on Friday and Saturday. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

If you are interested in seeing the trout being released into the pond, you can attend on Wednesday, May 3. The Freshwater Fisheries truck is expected to arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The event has been running annually since 2001.

“Last year we registered 794 children and another 842 family members during the weekend event,” said Bob Tait with the society.

For more information, visit kalflyfishers.ca.

