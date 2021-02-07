The Vernon and District Family History Society will present a virtual weekend webinar featuring renowned genealogists Pamela Guye Holland (left) and Gena Philibert-Ortega Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25. (VDFHS photo)

Genealogy speakers featured for Vernon virtual webinars

Vernon and District Family History Society hosts Pamela Guye Holland and Gena Philibert-Ortega

The Vernon and District Family History Society is presenting a weekend of virtual webinars featuring a pair of renowned speakers.

Pamela Guye Holland and Gena Philibert-Ortega have been booked for the weekend of April 24-25.

Holland’s research specialties are Irish and genetic genealogy. She is experienced, currently the co-president of The Irish Ancestral Research Association (TIARA) and works for research services at the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Holland is also the US-based genealogist in the green room at youririshheritage.com.

Holland will speak Saturday, April 24, starting at 9 a.m. with a talk on Discovering Cousins Using DNA.

“This talk will show you how to explore your matches and use the tools available at the major DNA testing companies,” she said.

That will be followed by a presentation on Researching in Irish Records, as finding genealogy records in Ireland, said Holland, can be confusing.

Philibert-Ortega is a published author, researcher, and instructor whose focus is genealogy, social, and women’s history. Her writings can be found on ‘Gena’s Genealogy’ and ‘Food.Family.Ephemera blogs, as well as the GenealogyBank and Legacy Webinar blogs.

She is a course instructor for the National Institute for Genealogical Studies and has presented to diverse groups.

Philibert-Ortega will present Sunday, April 25, at 1 p.m. on 25 Tips for Researching Your Female Ancestors.

“Yearly I create 30 blog posts about researching female ancestors,” she said. “Based on those articles you can learn 25 tips to help you identify, trace and discover more about your female ancestors.”

That presentation will be followed by 10 Reasons Why You Can’t Find Your Ancestor.

The cost for all four lectures is $40 CAD (society members pay $30). You can go to www.vdfhs.com for more information and assistance.

Local History

