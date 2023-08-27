Get to know your North Okanagan farmers with BX farm tour

People will have the chance to visit 8 local farms and the BX ranchlands in mid-September

It’s almost time for two full days of exploring farms locally.

The third annual Know Your Farmer, Explore the BX farm tour will take place Sept. 16 and 17, with eight farms and the BX ranchlands to visit.

The event allows the Vernon community to connect with local food and get to know local farmers, while exploring all that the BX has to offer.

The farms taking part in this year’s tour are Curlew Orchard, Indigo Valley Farm, Elderberry Fields, Tiny Terrace Farm, Vanzeal Acres, Wildwood Acres Garden Farm, Brookside Orchards & Bee-Yotch Honey and the BX Ranchlands/BX Community Association.

The BX was chosen for the tours for its rich agricultural roots with lots of walking and hiking trails.

“We want our community to see what is available right in their backyards, that these small farms in the BX are producing amazing and varied products,” organizers said. “We are hoping it sparks not only shop local but land to table attitudes in our community.”

This year, each farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering different products at each farm-stand where people can stock up on farm fresh produce, and participate in self-guided or organized tours and on-farm events.

“We highly advise going to each farm and seeing all the diversity that the BX has to offer,” organizers said. “Consider riding your bike or carpooling, it’s a great opportunity to really see what’s right here in the BX. Some farms are inviting special guests to make your visit more diverse and exciting.”

Back by popular demand, there will be an event passport with stamps at each of the farms. Stop by all eight farms on the tour to fill up your BX Farm Tour Passport and you will be entered to win a harvest basket with goodies donated by the farmers.

