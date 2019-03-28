Grannies a Gogo’s fabric extravaganza is at The People Place April 6. (Photo submitted)

Grannies’ fabric extravaganza supports AIDS-bereaved in South Africa

The sale is April 6 at The People Place in Vernon

It’s go, go, go as Vernon grannies are supporting South African grannies through a local fabric sale.

Grannies à Gogo is hosting a Fabric Sale Extravaganza. Up for grabs will be hundreds of meters of fabrics, as well as quilt scraps and fat quarters, patterns, doll making supplies, notions and yarns.

“The visual feast includes cottons, synthetics, flannel, fleece, laces, wool, knits and much more,” said Susan Fenner with Grannies à Gogo in a press release. “All are labelled with measurements. There is every colour and pattern conceivable – imagine a hundred times Joseph’s mythical multi-coloured coat. Anyone who is keen on sewing, quilting, costume making, or crafting will be up to their eyeballs in delight.

Read more: Grannies shift focus

“And the kicker? It is all spectacularly inexpensive, regardless of fabric type. There are also heaps of rolled off-cuts of less than a metre for sale at $5 per grocery bag. Also available are quantities of doll making supplies.”

The Fabric Extravaganza is Saturday, April 6, from 10 – 4 p.m. at the The People Place, 3402- 27th Avenue, in room 006. Please bring your own bags. Cash or cheques only. All proceeds directly support AIDS-bereaved “gogos” (grandmothers) and their grandchildren in South Africa. For more information about Grannies à Gogo: the Vernon – South Africa Connection go to www.granniesagogo.com or e-mail granniesagogo@gmail.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A bus load of adoptable dogs is headed for the Okanagan

Just Posted

Grannies’ fabric extravaganza supports AIDS-bereaved in South Africa

The sale is April 6 at The People Place in Vernon

UPDATE: Grass fire near Vernon ‘well under control’

Fire near L&A, McLennan Road was estimated to be 100 metres by 100 metres in size

Awards recognize best Armstrong-Spallumcheen has to offer

Application deadline is April 7

Community champions lauded for work with Syrian refugees in Vernon

“We are helping human beings in total distress.”

Future business leaders find their stride at Okanagan College

Project has already fed more than 400 kids in Vernon

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Clayton Pottinger will take over from interim head coach Ken Olynyk.

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Most Read