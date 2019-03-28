Grannies’ fabric extravaganza supports AIDS-bereaved in South Africa

The sale is April 6 at The People Place in Vernon

It’s go, go, go as Vernon grannies are supporting South African grannies through a local fabric sale.

Grannies à Gogo is hosting a Fabric Sale Extravaganza. Up for grabs will be hundreds of meters of fabrics, as well as quilt scraps and fat quarters, patterns, doll making supplies, notions and yarns.

“The visual feast includes cottons, synthetics, flannel, fleece, laces, wool, knits and much more,” said Susan Fenner with Grannies à Gogo in a press release. “All are labelled with measurements. There is every colour and pattern conceivable – imagine a hundred times Joseph’s mythical multi-coloured coat. Anyone who is keen on sewing, quilting, costume making, or crafting will be up to their eyeballs in delight.

“And the kicker? It is all spectacularly inexpensive, regardless of fabric type. There are also heaps of rolled off-cuts of less than a metre for sale at $5 per grocery bag. Also available are quantities of doll making supplies.”

The Fabric Extravaganza is Saturday, April 6, from 10 – 4 p.m. at the The People Place, 3402- 27th Avenue, in room 006. Please bring your own bags. Cash or cheques only. All proceeds directly support AIDS-bereaved “gogos” (grandmothers) and their grandchildren in South Africa. For more information about Grannies à Gogo: the Vernon – South Africa Connection go to www.granniesagogo.com or e-mail granniesagogo@gmail.com.

