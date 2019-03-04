The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is going green with a St. Patrick’s Day Irish luncheon March 17. (GVMA photo)

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

Irish luncheon set for March 17

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is looking to chase away the late winter chill with an Irish luncheon for St. Patrick’s Day.

Featuring poor man’s stew, baps, mini cheese and leek quiches, warm drinks, and a variety of Irish-inspired goodies, the Irish luncheon is set for Sunday, March 17 for a chance to eat, drink, and be Irish.

Doug Edgar will serve as emcee for the afternoon, while the dynamic duo Molly “Malone” Boyd and Sally “O’Malley” Evans will entertain with an array of Irish ditties.

“Sally and Molly, as well as Doug, have performed at several of our past events and we are always thrilled to have them back,” said research specialist and membership coordinator Gwyneth Evans. “Molly and Sally’s music is bound to carry you away to Irish hills and vales, and have you clapping and singing along.”

Related: It’s a yes for the cultural centre

Related: Irish favourites foxtrot into St. Patrick’s Day

Guests will have the opportunity to socialize with fellow community members, win some excellent door prizes, and even gain the gift of eloquence from the museum’s very own Blarney Stone.

“Special thanks goes out to museum volunteers Alice Lee and Gilda Koenig who have worked tirelessly to coordinate this event and ensure its success,” said Evans.

The Saint Patrick’s Day luncheon is set for Sunday, March 17, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, available at the museum, or can be purchased by credit card over the phone. Please note that all tickets must be paid for and collected by March 13 so that seating arrangements can be finalized.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Royal Canadian Legion supports Vernon youth through bursaries

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cold throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting Vitamin D and chills

Vernon extended care facility staff hitting the street for demonstration

Unionized workers plan one-hour demonstration Monday to send employer message

Vernon rink rolling at the Brier

Jim Cotter improves to 2-0 with big win over Nunavut

Vernon club hosts fun skating events

Vernon Vortex hosted speed skating at Special Olympics BC Winter Games, and its own FUNale

Suspected Vernon water main break quickly fixed

Traffic flowing as usual and nearby businesses open after major water flow on 39th Avenue Saturday

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

Irish luncheon set for March 17

Royal Canadian Legion supports Vernon youth through bursaries

Three students from each of Vernon’s four high schools will get a $1,000 bursary

New boutique in Kelowna sets out to promote sustainable fashion

Textile Apparel will offer eco-friendly and sustainable clothing as well as vintage gems

Kelowna’s history in snap shots

Local Facebook page celebrates and commemorates Kelowna’s history

Fleury makes 19 saves as Golden Knights blank Canucks 3-0

Markstrom makes 45 stops for struggling Canucks

Most Read