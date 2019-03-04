Greater Vernon Museum and Archives goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is going green with a St. Patrick’s Day Irish luncheon March 17. (GVMA photo)

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is looking to chase away the late winter chill with an Irish luncheon for St. Patrick’s Day.

Featuring poor man’s stew, baps, mini cheese and leek quiches, warm drinks, and a variety of Irish-inspired goodies, the Irish luncheon is set for Sunday, March 17 for a chance to eat, drink, and be Irish.

Doug Edgar will serve as emcee for the afternoon, while the dynamic duo Molly “Malone” Boyd and Sally “O’Malley” Evans will entertain with an array of Irish ditties.

“Sally and Molly, as well as Doug, have performed at several of our past events and we are always thrilled to have them back,” said research specialist and membership coordinator Gwyneth Evans. “Molly and Sally’s music is bound to carry you away to Irish hills and vales, and have you clapping and singing along.”

Related: It’s a yes for the cultural centre

Related: Irish favourites foxtrot into St. Patrick’s Day

Guests will have the opportunity to socialize with fellow community members, win some excellent door prizes, and even gain the gift of eloquence from the museum’s very own Blarney Stone.

“Special thanks goes out to museum volunteers Alice Lee and Gilda Koenig who have worked tirelessly to coordinate this event and ensure its success,” said Evans.

The Saint Patrick’s Day luncheon is set for Sunday, March 17, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, available at the museum, or can be purchased by credit card over the phone. Please note that all tickets must be paid for and collected by March 13 so that seating arrangements can be finalized.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.