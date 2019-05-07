The City of Vernon Health and Wellness Fair filled the Vernon Recreation Complex Tuesday. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Health and wellness on display in Vernon

Event showcases guest speakers and demonstrations

The City of Vernon held a health and wellness fair with a series of vendors and exhibitors specializing in a wide range of health-enhancing products and services.

An assortment of guest speakers and demonstrations were also at the fair.

The City of Vernon Health and Wellness Fair took place Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The City of Vernon has 320 full-time equivalent employees in a vast range of roles: labourers, clerical staff, administrators, engineers, planners, recreation staff, fire fighters, RCMP support staff, trades workers, equipment operators and more.

