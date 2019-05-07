Health and wellness on display in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Event showcases guest speakers and demonstrations
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology
A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery
Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.
Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital
Guenter Wilcsek had his first court appearance Tuesday and will be in court again May 21
The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove
The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma
Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food
Supt. De Jager said officers have suspects in mind, crime spree not unprecedented
SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds
A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery
Holland will leave the Detroit Red Wings after 36 years and four Stanley Cups
An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted
Don McLean announced he was receiving a lifetime achievement award, but celebration was short-lived
Picnic lunches will be ready for pick-up between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12.
Jason McKee has been announced as the Head Coach and General Manager for the 2019-2020 BCHL season.