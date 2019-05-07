Health and wellness on display in Vernon

The City of Vernon Health and Wellness Fair filled the Vernon Recreation Complex Tuesday. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

The City of Vernon held a health and wellness fair with a series of vendors and exhibitors specializing in a wide range of health-enhancing products and services.

An assortment of guest speakers and demonstrations were also at the fair.

The City of Vernon Health and Wellness Fair took place Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The City of Vernon has 320 full-time equivalent employees in a vast range of roles: labourers, clerical staff, administrators, engineers, planners, recreation staff, fire fighters, RCMP support staff, trades workers, equipment operators and more.

Related: Vendors sought for Vernon wellness fair

Related: Vernon Wellness Fair supports your health journey … and it’s FREE!

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.