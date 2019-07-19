Heart Beat: Record breaking year for 31st annual light bulb campaign

Two of six new anaesthesia machines will be purchased from the money raised

-Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Each holiday season, Light A Bulb raises funds for a specific and urgent need at our hospital:This year it was for anesthetic machines.

Many individuals, businesses and organizations support Light A Bulb year- after-year and 2018 was no exception. Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation was thrilled by the generosity shown within our communities. $350,284 was raised, far exceeding our goal of $275,000 – the highest amount raised in the rich 31 year history of this campaign.

The tree on top of the hospital was fully lit on November 7th to mark the campaign launch. Then it was turned off and lit in stages throughout November and December, as we advanced towards our goal.

Funds raised through the 2018 Light A Bulb Campaign supports the purchase of new state-of-the-art surgical equipment at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life has a goal to raise $3.6 million to equip an additional operating room, purchase six anaesthetic machines, and a new urology table with real-time imaging.

“We’re completely blown away by the response this year and want to sincerely thank each and every one who contributed to Light A Bulb,” says Kevin Arbuckle, 2018 Light A Bulb Campaign Chair. “You’ve brought us closer to completing OPERATION: Surgical care for life and improving timely access to surgery for thousands of people throughout the North Okanagan.Through

your generosity, two new anaesthetic machines will be purchased. This is a major accomplishment.”

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation offers our deepest appreciation to everyone who generously supported this year’s campaign.

