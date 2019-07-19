Heart Beat: Record breaking year for 31st annual light bulb campaign

Two of six new anaesthesia machines will be purchased from the money raised

-Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Each holiday season, Light A Bulb raises funds for a specific and urgent need at our hospital:This year it was for anesthetic machines.

Many individuals, businesses and organizations support Light A Bulb year- after-year and 2018 was no exception. Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation was thrilled by the generosity shown within our communities. $350,284 was raised, far exceeding our goal of $275,000 – the highest amount raised in the rich 31 year history of this campaign.

The tree on top of the hospital was fully lit on November 7th to mark the campaign launch. Then it was turned off and lit in stages throughout November and December, as we advanced towards our goal.

Funds raised through the 2018 Light A Bulb Campaign supports the purchase of new state-of-the-art surgical equipment at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life has a goal to raise $3.6 million to equip an additional operating room, purchase six anaesthetic machines, and a new urology table with real-time imaging.

“We’re completely blown away by the response this year and want to sincerely thank each and every one who contributed to Light A Bulb,” says Kevin Arbuckle, 2018 Light A Bulb Campaign Chair. “You’ve brought us closer to completing OPERATION: Surgical care for life and improving timely access to surgery for thousands of people throughout the North Okanagan.Through

your generosity, two new anaesthetic machines will be purchased. This is a major accomplishment.”

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation offers our deepest appreciation to everyone who generously supported this year’s campaign.

Missed the last article?

Heart Beat: State-of-the-art urology surgical table arrives in Vernon

Heart Beat is the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation newsletter – Spring 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summer staff hired at Vernon cadet museum thanks to donation

Just Posted

Quality Greens purchase points keep food on the table

New partnership between Quality Greens, Upper Room Mission is helping those in need

North Okanagan seeks provincial approval of bag ban

RDNO timeline to have ban in effect by 2020 may no longer be possible

Rain wipes out Vernon’s Civic Sounds

The Dirt Road Kings were to have played Thursday night; series resumes next Thursday

Vernon ringette player wins national scholarship

Bryn Taylor-Hawes received one of the 21st annual Agnes Jacks awards

Summer staff hired at Vernon cadet museum thanks to donation

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 so Vernon Cadet Camp Museum can hire summer students

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Travel company ranks 15 world leaders’ foreign flight CO2 emissions

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Major medal haul for Vernon track athletes

Track and/or field, didn’t matter as Vernon athletes won multiple medals at Jack Brow Meet in Kelowna

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Arrest made in vandalism of the former home of man charged with South Okanagan murders

RCMP confirmed one person has been arrested in relation to the alleged vandalism

Respected wildlife artist in the Okanagan dies

According to a post by his family, Terry Isaac died on July 16

Most Read