Honour given to veteran Vernon volunteer

After 16 years of volunteering at Abbeyfield House, Margaret Naylor got to know every face to grace the retirement home.
She even knew the first resident who moved into the Vernon house back in 1999.
Since retiring from the volunteer board of directors in January, where she served since 2005, Naylor’s years of service were honoured in recognition of National Volunteer Week, April 18-24.
A life member of the Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society, Naylor was well-known as a great helping hand in every aspect and a modest, friendly, caring and compassionate person.
Naylor was nominated for the Robert McMullen Award for Volunteering Excellence, a national award given by Abbeyfield Canada, which she was a runnerup for.
The Abbeyfield Society also acknowledges the Vernon Men’s Shed for their recent assistance, along with RONA’s donation, to replace an old shed.
“What an amazing community Vernon is,” president Judy Maile said.
“Vernon is blessed with amazing volunteer helpers who are involved in so many different ways. Many of whom during the pandemic have been unable to perform their previous volunteer tasks due to restrictions, but have found other ways in which to be helpful, assisting isolated or homebound individuals, bringing help, hope and cheer, and connecting people with the extra assistance they have needed to manage their lives during a pandemic.”
