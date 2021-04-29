Margaret Naylor has been recongized for her 16 years of dedication volunteering with the Abbeyfield House. (Contributed photo)

Honour given to veteran Vernon volunteer

Abbeyfield House recognizes Margaret Naylor

After 16 years of volunteering at Abbeyfield House, Margaret Naylor got to know every face to grace the retirement home.

She even knew the first resident who moved into the Vernon house back in 1999.

Since retiring from the volunteer board of directors in January, where she served since 2005, Naylor’s years of service were honoured in recognition of National Volunteer Week, April 18-24.

READ MORE: Volunteer week celebrated in Vernon

A life member of the Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society, Naylor was well-known as a great helping hand in every aspect and a modest, friendly, caring and compassionate person.

Naylor was nominated for the Robert McMullen Award for Volunteering Excellence, a national award given by Abbeyfield Canada, which she was a runnerup for.

The Abbeyfield Society also acknowledges the Vernon Men’s Shed for their recent assistance, along with RONA’s donation, to replace an old shed.

“What an amazing community Vernon is,” president Judy Maile said.

“Vernon is blessed with amazing volunteer helpers who are involved in so many different ways. Many of whom during the pandemic have been unable to perform their previous volunteer tasks due to restrictions, but have found other ways in which to be helpful, assisting isolated or homebound individuals, bringing help, hope and cheer, and connecting people with the extra assistance they have needed to manage their lives during a pandemic. Our special thanks goes not only to the volunteers who have helped Abbeyfield House recently and over the years, but also to those many kind and generous volunteers quietly working behind the scenes helping so many others in the community.

READ MORE: Friendship, love carved in wood at Vernon retirement home

