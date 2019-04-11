Volunteer week at the Abbeyfield House celebrates Norman Slingsby (from left), Virginia Dansereau, Margaret Naylor and William McAllister. (Abbeyfield House photo)

Volunteer week celebrated in Vernon

Abbeyfield House recognizes close to 50 years of combined service

The directors of Abbeyfield House’s society in Vernon recognize the important role that volunteers play in the lives of their residents. Volunteers help with social programs, special events, and daily operational tasks and provide assistance to staff. They also comprise the volunteer management board.

The Abbeyfield board wants to highlight four of their long-term volunteers who have generously donated their time and energy for a combined total of 47 years.

See also: Vernon Abbeyfield House receives donation after flooding

Virginia Dansereau has volunteered for 15 years reading weekly to residents, playing cribbage and cards in the early years, and running a brain gym class more recently.

Norman Slingsby initiated movie night 10 years ago and still manages that social gathering.

This year is Will McAllister’s 10th year as volunteer gardener looking after the vegetable patch growing fresh produce which contributes to the healthy home style meals the residents love.

See: Vernon Abbeyfield House offers first gardening workshop

Margaret Naylor has been a director on the volunteer board of Abbeyfield for 13 years and for most of those years has held the position of secretary. She also volunteers her time to play cribbage with residents regularly and assists with special events.

There are at least six other long-term volunteers who have contributed over five years each to Abbeyfield House, and many more who have have given us occasional help for several years and whom we rely on for entertainment, social connections with residents, and for our annual special events and fundraisers.

“Without the help of Virginia, Will, Norman and Margaret, and all of our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to offer our residents the social programs that we do, or the opportunity to enjoy our lovely garden area, or to hold our special events. These volunteers become a part of our Abbeyfield family, a close and familiar friend, and make such a difference to the daily lives of our residents. We can’t thank them enough,” says Board President Judy Maile. “We will be holding a volunteer appreciation tea at the house for all of our volunteers in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 16.”

Judy Maile

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Great options for hopeful employees at career fair in Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon Enterprize Challenge finalists named

Seven finalists announced in annual Community Futures North Okanagan contest

Two Okanagan dailies axe Monday editions

Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald to cut their Monday edition

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Firefighters, airports unable to say where aircraft might have landed

Volunteer week celebrated in Vernon

Abbeyfield House recognizes close to 50 years of combined service

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Time to renew memorial donations in West Kelowna

Those that are nearing 10 years are asked to be renewed or cancelled

Public engaged in North Okanagan growth strategy

Regional district staff to host three open houses to discuss growth of region

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

UBC Okanagan professor examines flood risk

Snowpack currently sitting in the Okanagan Valley is 80% of normal

Okanagan micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance will be coming forward to Lake Country council on Tuesday

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Great options for hopeful employees at career fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Career Fair is taking place at the Rutland Centennial Hall

Most Read