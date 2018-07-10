IPE Parade deadline approaching

The parade is set for Sept. 1 and entry forms are accepted until mid-August.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition parade is held annually. The entry deadline for this year’s parade is August 15. (photo submitted)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce celebrates the annual Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede on Sept. 1 with “Sheep Thrills.”

The parade deadline is approaching. Entries are accepted until Aug. 15.

Communities, ambassadors, bands, organizations, attractions, events and youth groups are encouraged to put together entries and join in on the festivities. Clowns, bands, floats, equestrian entries and vintage vehicles from throughout BC already entered. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Organizers encourage the community to watch for upcoming information regarding road closures and alternate routes to parking and the fairgrounds during the parade. They suggest people bring a chair and come early, enjoy breakfast downtown while reserving your spot on the route.

For more information or to enter the parade, contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce at 250 546 8155, email staff@aschamber.com or download the registration form at aschamber.com.

