The Vernon Japanese Women’s Auxiliary celebrated 25 years of giving to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, Feb. 28, 2020. (Contributed)

Japanese auxiliary celebrates 25 years of giving to Vernon hospital

Vernon Japanese Women’s Auxiliary has donated more than $10,000 to the hospital foundation to date

Twenty-five years is a long time for anything, but that’s how long the Vernon Women’s Japanese auxiliary has been supporting its local hospital.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation received a cheque for $1,000 from the auxiliary earlier this month, making it a quarter-century of financial assistance towards improved medical care.

“Our main annual fundraising activity is our fall bazaar,” said Irene Oizumi, an auxiliary member since 1974. “The main draw for the event is always our chow mein, available at a cost of $10 per serving.”

In less than an hour we sell 500 servings! People line up outside our doors for a chance to purchase some,” Oizumi added.

With this year’s totals the auxiliary has now raised more than $10,000 in its 25 years of contributions.

“It’s a testament to their unwavering commitment to healthcare in our community and we could not be more appreciative,” said VJH Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty.

The Vernon Japanese Cultural Society has been a valuable institution in the community since the 1930s. The society, along with the auxiliary or “Fujinkai,” holds annual fundraisers to help maintain its building on Bella Vista Road.

A portion of those funds go back to the community each year, including the VJH Foundation.

To learn more about the Japanese Cultural Society, the public is invited to its annual spring festival (or Haru Matsuri) on April 3. The festival is family friendly and features aspects of Japanese culture, including origami, judo, taiko drums, calligraphy, and of Japanese cuisine.

Most Read