With a hockey stick and ice bucket to ensure social distancing, volunteers with the Kal Rotary Club collected cash during a drive-thru donation event in Vernon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

With a hockey stick and ice bucket to ensure social distancing, volunteers with the Kal Rotary Club collected cash during a drive-thru donation event in Vernon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Kal Rotary Dream Fund raises $90K and counting

The Rotary Club capped off its biggest fundraiser with a socially distanced drive-thru collection Saturday

Armed with a hockey stick and ice bucket, volunteers with the Kal Rotary Club stayed social distanced while collecting cash for the Kal Rotary Dream Fund Saturday.

The club’s annual Dream Auction went online this year due to COVID-19, raising $70,000 in its first six weeks. As a final fundraising push, volunteers held a drive-thru donation collection in Vernon from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 21.

The team was stationed in the Kal Tire Head Office parking lot, where they offered hot chocolate and other giveaways to supporters who made donations from the comfort of their vehicles.

” We’ve been really amazed at the community involvement so far,” said Brian Reid, chair of the 2020 Dream Fund.

The Dream Auction typically raises about $250,000 to support the rotary club’s activities, which include feeding North Okanagan children through the Starfish Backpack Program, building water parks, skateboard parks and bike trails, funding hospital towers and low-income housing and facilitating kitchen renovations and transportation for those in need.

“Obviously we’re going to be a little short of (our goal) this year,” said Reid, adding the fundraiser had raised about $90,000 as of Saturday afternoon. “We’re hoping to get to over $100,000 today.”

The Rotary Club said that although it can’t host its usual event in its typical format due to provincial health orders, the need for the service club’s resources has only grown.

“Now, more than ever, Kal Rotary is committed to finding ways to continue to build strong communities,” Reid said.

READ MORE: Kal Rotary helps upgrade Vernon Ski Club’s cabin

READ MORE: Give LUCK spreads hope in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland’s reservoir was once a glacial lake

Just Posted

Cooper, a well-known and much-loved border collie in Lumby, will have his own 2021 calendar made by owner Jerry Mason. The calendar will be available for purchase with some proceeds going to a charitable cause. (Jerry Mason photo)
Beloved Lumby border collie to star in calendar

Eight-year-old Cooper is a local social media star, and his 2021 calendar is in hot demand

With a hockey stick and ice bucket to ensure social distancing, volunteers with the Kal Rotary Club collected cash during a drive-thru donation event in Vernon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Kal Rotary Dream Fund raises $90K and counting

The Rotary Club capped off its biggest fundraiser with a socially distanced drive-thru collection Saturday

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

The VO2 Master Analyzer, developed by Vernon’s VO2 Master Health Sensors, is a wireless device that can measure a person’s cardiovascular fitness in virtually any exercise environment. (Contributed)
Vernon company develops cutting-edge device to track athletic performance

The VO2 Master Analyzer is touted as “the world’s most portable metabolic analyzer”

(North Okanagan Knights photo)
Chase Heat burn North Okanagan Knights before COVID-19 pauses KIJHL

The Knights lost 7-3 Friday, one day before the league announced a two-week pause due to COVID-19

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Locally owned and operated, Big White prides offers the most affordable lift ticket and season pass prices in the area.
‘Don’t wear your mask, we’ll pull your pass’; Big White reflects on new health guidelines

“This is as serious as skiing out of bounds, if not more so,” says Big White Ski Resort official

A sow and her three cubs, reported on social media for several weeks to be living in Princeton, were destroyed by a Conservation Officer Saturday (File photo WildsafeBC - Facebook)
OPINION: Conservation officers don’t kill bears – we do

A mother and three cubs were destroyed recently in a Princeton residential neighbourhood.

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

A West Kelowna winery has closed its doors for 48 hours after a guest tested positive for COVID-19. (Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery)
Okanagan winery temporarily closes after guest tests positive for COVID-19

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery closed for 48 hours, staff being tested, building cleaned

The The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced a pause on all regular season play until Dec. 8, 2020 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19. (Tyler Harper/Black Press)
KIJHL pauses play for two weeks in wake of new COVID-19 restrictions

The league will cease playing regular season games until Dec. 8 at the earliest

Dash-cam footage captured on Nov. 18 shows a near miss involving a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Video: Semi truck running red light nearly collides with car in Salmon Arm

In response to dash-cam footage, Mayor Alan Harrison detailed planned downtown highway upgrades

Most Read