Volunteers with the Lake Country Lions Club were handing out boxes of donated Christmas gifts to families in need Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Volunteers with the Lake Country Lions Club were handing out boxes of donated Christmas gifts to families in need Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Lake Country Lions, food bank volunteers hand out Christmas toy bundles

Volunteers were busily sending out Christmas toy bundles at the Winfield Memorial Hall Saturday

Volunteers were at the Winfield Memorial Hall on Saturday handing out Christmas bundles for those in need.

There were more toy donations than could be fit into the Lake Country Food Bank this year, and with the local seniors centre closed for renovations the Lake Country Lions Club stepped in to help with the 2020 toy donation push.

“Our numbers are way up this year for the food bank, and our children’s list is up this year,” said Kim Sylvestre, Lions Club president and volunteer with the food bank.

More than 60 families signed up for assistance with children’s toys this year, and the food bank has also seen a 50 per cent increase in demand — this while the COVID-19 pandemic has made running food drives a logistical challenge.

“We haven’t been able to really do events, it’s all been kind of unofficial low-key things. You have to make sure you follow all the protocols,” said Stewart Geis, a volunteer driver with the food bank.

Two of the food bank’s biggest annual campaigns —The RCMP Cram the Cruiser and the fire department’s Fill the Boot — were cancelled or reduced this year.

“Usually I believe we get eight apple bins full of food from (the Fill the Boot campaign), and this year it didn’t happen,” Geis said.

Toys donated by the community were stored in the basement of the Memorial Hall. Clients with the food bank were able to send in a Christmas wish list to the volunteer Lions, who then combed through the items and put together boxes of gifts ready for pickup. Presents were left unwrapped, so parents could see what their kids would be getting on Christmas Day.

“It’s been a fun time,” Sylvestre said.

Donations are always appreciated, and with the snow on its way any day now, she says coats, boots and other warm items are at a premium.

READ MORE: The society is also mourning the passing of founding member, Judy Mallett

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels Armstrong firefighter’s traditional Santa Run

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ChristmasFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: An inside look at Lumby’s newly improved Pat Duke Arena

Just Posted

Stewart Geis, volunteer with the Lake Country Food Bank, was providing food at the Winfield Memorial Hall Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Lake Country Lions, food bank volunteers hand out Christmas toy bundles

Volunteers were busily sending out Christmas toy bundles at the Winfield Memorial Hall Saturday

Kristy White is missing. (RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Vernon woman

Kristy White was last seen Dec. 18. Police are very concerned for her well-being.

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
VIDEO: An inside look at Lumby’s newly improved Pat Duke Arena

$3.5M in upgrades were completed at the arena, four years after the village was crowned Hockeyville

Vicki Proulx, executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society, stands beneath a lights display the society lit up in Spirit Square Nov. 27, by way of announcing it will be taking over the 2021 downtown light-up event. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Public can name their picks for Vernon Winter Carnival spirit award

Nominations for the Jessie Ferguson Award are open until Jan. 24.

Hundreds of experimental poinsettias in colours of pink, red, white and even polka dot patterns, fill the University of Maryland Research Greenhouse Complex in College Park, Md., in 2003. (Matt Houston/AP photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: Caring for Christmas poinsettias

Columnist Jocelyne Sewell offers points of care to keep Christmas plants cheery all year

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

A big snowfall in Revelstoke last winter. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall warning for Revelstoke; extreme avalanche conditions expected

Up to 20 cm expected

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
COLUMN: I will take the COVID-19 vaccine

British Columbians will get their first doses this month

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Penticton Law Courts
Nine months jail for Okanagan crash that left one woman a quadriplegic

Silous Paul sentenced for causing crash that left four friends permanently injured

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Most Read