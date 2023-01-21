Lumby Co-op gets $35K boost for needed upgrades

RDNO grant will help the Monashee Community Co-op pay for improved infrastructure, equipment replacements

The Regional District of North Okanagan recently granted the Monashee Community Co-op $35,000 to improve infrastructure and purchase necessary replacement equipment and appliances. (Submitted photo)

Lumby’s Monashee Community Co-op recently received a big boost from the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) for needed upgrades.

The RDNO board of directors have long been supporters of the co-op and recently granted the co-op $35,000 to improve infrastructure and purchase necessary replacement equipment and appliances.

The grant allows the co-op to install a badly needed new air conditioning system, which caused a major issue during the 2021 heat dome, as the high temperatures in the building caused products to spoil and made working conditions unbearable for staff and volunteers.

The grant also allows the co-op to replace outdated residential freezers and coolers with more efficient commercial ones, update their point-of-sale system and inventory capabilities, and make improvements to the store’s appearance, including a new sign above the door.

The co-op is looking to make further improvements in the spring, including making its tiny kitchen more usable and adding a custom counter for added functionality.

“We are very grateful to the region for its support of our ‘little grocery store that could,’” said Chris Bauman, co-op board member.

The co-op is vital to the local community, providing residents with fresh and locally sourced products.

The funding from the RDNO will help ensure that the co-op can continue to serve the community for years to come.

Brendan Shykora

GroceriesNorth Okanagan Regional District