Curt Reimer, head of the Monashee Toastmasters, was arrested by the Winter Carnival cops last week for crimes against hilarity. (Contributed)

Curt Reimer, head of the Monashee Toastmasters, was arrested by the Winter Carnival cops last week for crimes against hilarity. (Contributed)

Lumby Toastmaster arrested for crimes against hilarity

February is Toastmasters month around B.C.

It was a trip to jail for Curt Reimer, Monashee Toastmasters’ president, after he was arrested by the Vernon Winter Carnival Cops last week.

His offense? Crimes against hilarity.

Despite the guilty verdict, Reimer was able to post bail within two hours and was thankfully released.

Reimer, who is a valuable member of the Toastmasters, joined the club because of his nervousness towards public speaking. Through three years with the club, his growth has been exceptional, helping become more confident in public speaking and leadership engagement.

February is Toastmasters month around B.C. The Toastmasters are a group of people who help with communication and leadership.

If you are interested in joining the Lumby Monashee group, they will be having an Open House on Feb. 28. Stop by in person at the Lumby Museum, or via Zoom. Meetings go from 7- 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit toastmasters.org.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival’s Polar Bear Swim a real splash

READ MORE: Carnival of TV signs off in Vernon

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Vernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Poverty not a character flaw’: Removing stigma, highlighting services in Salmon Arm crucial
Next story
Museum and school district dive into Okanagan water knowledge

Just Posted

A First World War internment camp in Vernon, at the site of what is now MacDonald Park, is the subject of a locally written and printed book which will be unveiled Tuesday, Feb. 21, at W.L. Seaton Secondary. (Contributed)
Vernon First World War internment camp subject of new book

Kelsey Falk is hoping to lead her Heat to the program’s first ever playoff win in Canada West history (Conan Shing Photography)
Vernon guard looks to lift Heat to new heights

Dan Martell, Renee Warren and Brea Lake at the 2022 OKGN Angel Summit Finale in 2022. (Kai jacobson photo)
Startup finalists announced for Okanagan Angel Summit

Curt Reimer, head of the Monashee Toastmasters, was arrested by the Winter Carnival cops last week for crimes against hilarity. (Contributed)
Lumby Toastmaster arrested for crimes against hilarity