Marmots pop up for Vernon nature centre’s opening day

The marmots, along with staff, are ready to say hello to the public at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre, which opens for the new season Saturday, April 15. (ABNC photo)

The first real sign the Okanagan is moving headlong into summer is here with the season opener of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre April 15.

After Okanagan Okie’s spring prediction, the centre is ready to welcome visitors with new exhibits, local musical talent, food vendors and kid’s activities Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over the winter, the centre has made some upgrades in preparation for the 2023 season.

“We’re excited about the changes we worked on over the past winter,” said ABNC manager, Cheryl Hood. “Our new displays in the interpretive centre, new merchandise in the nature shop, and new rental backpacks for exploring the trails, birds, bugs and reptiles, are ready to go.”

Hood also wants to invite visitors to keep an eye open for Okie’s cousins, who are now out in full force.

“We invite everyone to play, learn, explore, and discover our unique ecosystem up here at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.”

Volunteers have been busy helping staff with the upgrades – two of these projects include the centre’s Wing Wall and Habitat Room. The wall has transformed into an intricate artistic rendition of various raptors and birds, giving guests an up-close visual comparison of their sizes and wingspans.

Local artist and author, Virginia Hall, has spent more than 50 hours collaborating with ABNC staff and preparing the wall for the April 15 re-opening.

“I consider myself a scientist who does art. I love nature,” said Hall. “We’re not separated from nature biologically or emotionally.”

You can see the new Wing Wall and updated Habitat room starting April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., open Tuesday through Saturdays until Oct. 28.

Make plans to visit the centre and catch the music, sun, good eats and amazing views, along with a few glimpses of the local wildlife as the grasslands awaken to warmer Okanagan weather.

