Military vet hand stitches cloths for vulnerable Vernon women

Veteran taught herself to make them during COVID to keep busy

Veteran Adele Lacoursiere made 400 dish cloths and has donated them to the Archway Society. (Contributed)

Hundreds of hours and hundreds of stitches left Adele Lacoursiere with hundreds of dish cloths.

The military veteran ended up with 400 hand-crocheted cotton cloths following the pandemic. So she donated them to the Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

“I taught myself how to crochet at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, using a YouTube tutorial, as a way to keep myself busy while stuck at home,” said the Enderby resident, who is an active Lions Club member.

She wanted to and chose to donate to Archway because of the society’s programs. They include a Homelessness Prevention Program which assists women who have experienced violence and are homeless or at risk of homelessness to find and/or maintain housing. This includes women leaving corrections and hospital systems and its Safe Shelter – Transition House Program. Transition house provides shelter and support for women with or without children seeking safety from abuse in their relationship and for recent survivors of sexual assault.

Lacoursiere served for close to 22 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, in the Navy and the Army (regular forces). She served in Bosnia/Herzegovina in 2002 and retired from the CF in 2005.

domestic violenceNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernonVeterans