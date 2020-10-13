Monashee Toastmasters of Lumby gather four district honours

Marena Legare (left) and Mike Takahashi from Lumby’s Monashee Toastmasters Club won individual awards at the District 21 Toastmasters Clubs in B.C.’s virtual awards Saturday, Oct. 10. The club picked up four district honours. (Photo submitted)

Lumby’s Monashee Toastmasters added to its trophy case by picking up four awards at the District 21 Toastmasters Clubs in B.C. virtual awards Saturday, Oct. 10.

District 21 encompasses all Toastmasters clubs on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland south of the Fraser River and up into the Interior.

Monashee Toastmasters Club was awarded the Trail Blazers Award for immediately transitioning to Zoom meetings without missing a beat. The club also received the Online New Member Excellence Award.

Club members Marena Legare and Mike Takahashi were singled out for excellence.

Legare received the Technological Support Award and Takahashi received the Club Visitation Award as well as a Certificate of Appreciation for his leadership as an area director.

“We are very proud of our four awards, not to mention our personal growth navigating online meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the club in a release.

If you would like to observe one of Monashee Toastmasters’ virtual Zoom meetings, contact Louise at 250-547-6480 or Marena at 250-547-9572 for the link.

The club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Toastmasters clubs learn and support each other while growing each member’s skills in communication and leadership.

