Marena Legare (left) and Mike Takahashi from Lumby’s Monashee Toastmasters Club won individual awards at the District 21 Toastmasters Clubs in B.C.’s virtual awards Saturday, Oct. 10. The club picked up four district honours. (Photo submitted)

Monashee Toastmasters of Lumby gather four district honours

District 21 Toastmasters Clubs in B.C. hold virtual awards Saturday, Oct. 10

Lumby’s Monashee Toastmasters added to its trophy case by picking up four awards at the District 21 Toastmasters Clubs in B.C. virtual awards Saturday, Oct. 10.

District 21 encompasses all Toastmasters clubs on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland south of the Fraser River and up into the Interior.

Monashee Toastmasters Club was awarded the Trail Blazers Award for immediately transitioning to Zoom meetings without missing a beat. The club also received the Online New Member Excellence Award.

Club members Marena Legare and Mike Takahashi were singled out for excellence.

Legare received the Technological Support Award and Takahashi received the Club Visitation Award as well as a Certificate of Appreciation for his leadership as an area director.

“We are very proud of our four awards, not to mention our personal growth navigating online meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the club in a release.

If you would like to observe one of Monashee Toastmasters’ virtual Zoom meetings, contact Louise at 250-547-6480 or Marena at 250-547-9572 for the link.

The club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Toastmasters clubs learn and support each other while growing each member’s skills in communication and leadership.

READ MORE: Lumby toastmasters group holds virtual open house


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community Leadership

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Five hours from Fintry to Vernon on one wheel
Next story
Penticton couple seek help to cover surrogacy costs

Just Posted

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)
Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

A 21-year-old Calgary man attempted to use stolen credit cards at a business Saturday

Truck and semi collide on Highway 97 near Vernon

Highway 97 is down to single lane southbound

Vernon drug store chain collecting funds for domestic peace

Shoppers Drug Mart will accept donations for Archway Society for Domestic Peace throughout October

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The ferry didn’t come into contact with the vehicle. Photo: B.C. government
Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Friday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Jordan Naterer was last seen Friday Oct. 10.

COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Most Read