New school bus for Okanagan Indian Band

The wheels on this new bus go round and round for the Okanagan Indian Band’s Cultural Immersion School.
“Nick Stefanyshin and JoDeane Williams worked tirelessly to spec out the right unit and then apply for the grant to buy it,” the OKIB said in a post to social media Friday, Aug. 28.
The result: a brand new 2020 International/Cummins diesel 76-passenger school bus.
“The new bus is up to date in safety features and performance,” the OKIB wrote.
The bus was funded by a grant from First Nations Education Steering Committee (FNESC).
“I am privileged to work with these two tireless workers,” director of education Gareth Jones said. “They are all about safety of the children and spent a great deal of time investigating and procuring the right bus for OKIB.”
