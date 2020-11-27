Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery released its Limited Edition 2020 Cask Strength Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky Nov. 26, 2020. Profits from each bottle sold will go towards providing hot meals for local families in need. (Contributed)

Okanagan Spirits whiskey sales to provide hot meals for those in need

The distillery will contribute three hot meals for every Laird whiskey bottle sold

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery is bringing back its award-winning, cask-strength Laird of Fintry whiskey, along with a campaign to help feed those in need with every bottle sold.

The Vernon-based distillery released its 2020 limited edition Fintry single-malt whiskey Nov. 26. Rather than offer Black Friday discounts, the distillery is using funds from each bottle sold to provide three hot meals per bottle to the Vernon Upper Room Mission and the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

It’s a way for the family-owned business to give back to the community — and the whiskey is world-class, too. Earlier this year the Laird won double gold at the 2020 World Spirits Awards in Austria, which along with other medals helped Okanagan Spirits earn 2020 Distillery of the Year honours.

The Laird is distilled in traditional single-malt fashion using locally grown two row malting barley, yeast, and spring water. The whisky is aged for five years in American white oak casks and finished for six months in Quails’ Gate Old Vines Fortified Foch French oak barrels.

Both Okanagan Spirits locations in Vernon and Kelowna remain open with social distancing precautions in place. They offer free shipping locally or across the country with orders over $125. Curbside pickup options are also available.

For more information, visit www.okanaganspirits.com. To order the Laird online, go here.

