Jae, Linda, Amber and Kayla McDermott pose for a photo at the Vernon Walk to End ALS in Polson Park on Saturday, June 8. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Over 100 people participated in Vernon Walk to End ALS

Walkers have raised more than $23,000 for the ALS Society of BC

Over 100 people participated in the annual Vernon Walk to End ALS on Saturday, June 8.

The walk to put an end to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis was based at Polson Park, and included a 50/50 draw, barbecue, silent auction, and a cake walk.

According to a release, walkers have raised $23,473.85 for the ALS Society of BC to date.

Proceeds go to the society, which provides patient services programs, and to the ALS Canada Research Program.

