Over 100 people participated in Vernon Walk to End ALS

Walkers have raised more than $23,000 for the ALS Society of BC
Rain expected tomorrow; sun expected for the rest of the week across the Okanagan
First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast
“The students were closely supervised and when sharp objects were found, the children did not pick them up”
A Vancouver woman visiting Kelowna said there needs to be more security at Village at Mill Creek
The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over
Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign
B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke
Lawyer Paul Hergott talks about what happens to your estate when you die
A local teen was hit by a car after crossing the highway instead going by a possible drug user
Kelowna fire crews along with search and rescue brought him to the ambulance with gator
Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff
Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26
Morning Star anniversary coincides with goodbye to long-time editor
Downtown Vernon Safeway photo from 1951
Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop
The annual event took place June 1 and 2 in Cherryville