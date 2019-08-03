PHOTO: Kelowna resident captures sublime silhouette at Military Tattoo

Darryl Ruff snapped this superb shot of a trombonist’s shadow at the Tattoo on Sunday, July 28

Last weekend’s Military Tattoo appeared to have an extra trombonist, as seen through one Kelowna man’s camera lens.

Darryl Ruff snapped this superb shot of a trombonist’s shadow on Sunday, July 28 – the second day of the Okanagan Military Tattoo at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

It’s not every day that a photo of a shadow turns out well defined and proportioned, like a cut-out of its subject. Much credit to Ruff for keeping a sharp eye and a steady camera.

A look at the full-sized photo:

[gps-image name=”17975119_web1_Trombone-Silouette.jpg”]

