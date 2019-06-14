A fellow Kalamalka Secondary School student helped Elyse Dyck (centre right) straighten her blue academic cap before their graduation photo at Kal Lake Lookout on June 13. (Karissa Gall - Black Press) Kalamalka Secondary School students celebrated their graduation at the Kal Lake Lookout on June 13 with a Class of 2019 photo. (Karissa Gall - Black Press)

PHOTOS: Coldstream students snap grad photos despite drizzle

Rain threatened Kalamalka Secondary School photo at Kal Lake Lookout on June 13, then subsided

Kalamalka Secondary School students celebrated their graduation at the Kal Lake Lookout on June 13 with Class of 2019 photos.

The Coldstream students arrived at the lookout in several buses around 2 p.m. on Thursday, wearing blue gowns and academic caps.

As school staff and photographers arranged the students for the group photos, it started to rain. However, the rain quickly subsided.

Kalamalka Secondary School student Paige Campbell (centre) said she thought their graduation photo at Kal Lake Lookout turned out well on June 13 despite some unexpected rain. (Karissa Gall – Black Press)

“I didn’t think it was going to rain until we got here and it started raining,” said Paige Campbell, student. “I think it turned out well. It didn’t rain too much.”

After the rain stopped, the students helped each other fix their hats and hair, and took several group photos as well as selfies.

A fellow Kalamalka Secondary School student helped Elyse Dyck (centre right) straighten her blue academic cap before their graduation photo at Kal Lake Lookout on June 13. (Karissa Gall – Black Press)

The Class of 2019 group picture was not the only photography that took place at Kal Lake Lookout on June 13. Kalamalka Secondary School students Manahil Dilawar (centre left) and Jaya Swan (centre right) also took the opportunity to pose for a selfie. (Karissa Gall – Black Press)

