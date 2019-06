The Vernon Community Music School year-end country fair on June 7 provided an opportunity for students to show off their musical abilities with recitals and group concerts. (Submitted photo) The Vernon Community Music School year-end country fair on June 7 provided an opportunity for students to show off their musical abilities with recitals and group concerts. (Submitted photo) The Vernon Community Music School year-end country fair on June 7 provided an opportunity for students to show off their musical abilities with recitals and group concerts. (Submitted photo) The Vernon Community Music School country fair on June 7 had the theme “Hootenanny Hoedown,” and included a cake walk and candy store. (Submitted photo)

The Vernon Community Music School held its year-end country fair event on June 7, with the theme “Hootenanny Hoedown.”

The annual event provides an opportunity for students to show off their musical abilities with recitals and group concerts.

“Despite the threat of rain, people were getting their hoedown on in an array of amazing costumes,” said school administrator Heather Perkull.

Perkull said the event included a cake walk, fish pond, candy store, wheelbarrow races, jellybean count, photo booth and mystery jars.

“There was something for everyone,” she said. “Good food, fantastic entertainment and a growing musical community.”

The 2020 country fair is already scheduled to take place, Perkull added, on Friday, June 5.

“Mark your calendar,” she said.

