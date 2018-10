Layla Sacharuk (left), Emily Gauthier and Caitlin Sacharuk watch as Isabella Gauthier feeds a goat during the Family Pumpkin Festival at Davison Orchards Saturday, Oct. 6. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Every weekend in October, Davison Orchards welcomes all to the Family Pumpkin Festival.

The market is fully stocked with apples and produce from the recent harvest, the train is constantly buzzing with family pumpkin tours and the cafe is full of harvest-themed goodies.

For more information about the weekly festival, visit www.davisonorchards.ca.

