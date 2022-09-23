Pool re-opening delayed in Vernon, waterslide out of commission

It will be a little longer before residents can make a splash at the pool and there will be no waterslide.
Greater Vernon Recreation Services regrets to announce the Vernon Aquatic Centre reopening has been delayed following the annual maintenance shutdown.
The centre was originally scheduled to reopen Monday, Sept. 26 but additional issues surfaced therefore the reopening is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
“While refilling the lap pool, some minor issues on the basin of the pool were identified by staff and the decision was made to delay the opening of the facility in order to carry out repairs,” said Doug Ross, recreation services director. “While it’s unfortunate to delay the opening, this is a case of repairing a minor issue so it doesn’t become a bigger issue.”
Repairs to the lap pool are being made as quickly as possible. Once those are done, the pool will be filled and brought up to temperature, which takes several days.
The reopening is just in time for the first day of the new Lifesaving Society Swim for Life swim lessons.
A project to replace the upper platform of the waterslide was also scheduled to take place during shutdown, but it has been delayed.
After an initial inspection by an engineer, it was believed the replacement of the upper deck would allow the waterslide to be reopened. However, following a further inspection during the shutdown, the engineer identified additional issues and has now recommended the entire waterslide platform and stairs be repaired or replaced. Because of this, the waterslide will need to remain closed for an undetermined period of time.
“We are disappointed we won’t be able to re-open the waterslide right now,” said Ross. “Unfortunately, this is an example of working to properly maintain aging infrastructure.”
Despite the unforeseen delay, a number of major projects were completed. Both the lap and leisure pool basins were sandblasted and sanded down to bare concrete and repainted. The sauna walls and benches were replaced with new cedar, and most areas of the changerooms were freshened up with new paint. All of the lockers were repaired and cleaned as required.
The other major project that was completed was the installation of new secondary UV disinfection systems for the leisure pool and hot tub. The new UV systems are replacing the old ozone disinfection system that had become problematic in recent years.
