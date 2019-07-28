Regional District North Okanagan Electoral Area C director Amanda Shatzko (left) presents a $25,000 cheque to Troy Hudson, general manager of the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club, to help with funds for a new groomer for the cross-country ski area. (RDNO - photo)

Regional District North Okanagan help cross-country ski area

Cheque for $25,000 will help Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre buy a new groomer

Regional District North Okanagan Electoral Area C (BX / Silver Star) has supported the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club (SLNC) with a contribution of $25,000.

The cheque was presented to Troy Hudson, SLNC general manager, by Amanda Shatzko, director for Electoral Area C.

The SLNC is the largest cross country ski club in North America with more than 2,000 members, and regularly hosts competitions with skiers from across the world. The 54-kilometre track is heavily utilized and requires daily grooming and top-notch equipment.

When the SLNC learned the cost of a new groomer was around $450,000, they turned to the community for support.

“Investing in active and healthy lifestyles is important to me,” said Shatzko. “This new equipment will keep the track in good condition for years to come and will allow people of all ages and skill levels to participate in sport in our region, and attract tourism and contributions to the local economy.

“Donations are still needed, so I encourage others to contribute to this excellent amenity in our own backyard.”

The grant from the RDNO was funded through the Community Works Fund (CWF). This fund consists of a stream of federal gas tax funding that is delivered to all local governments in British Columbia, including electoral areas, through a direct annual allocation to support local priorities.

Each local government receives CWF funding based on a per capita formula.

READ MORE: Vernon-area nordic centre lands 2020 Nationals

Sovereign Lake will host the 93rd annual Cross-Country Ski Nationals March 21-29, 2020.


