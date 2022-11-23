Seniors surveyed on living experiences in Vernon care homes

A second B.C.-wide side survey of the experiences of residents living in all of the province’s nearly 300 publicly-subsidized long-term care homes is being started by the Office of the Seniors Advocate. (File photo)

Residents in Vernon’s long-term care facilities need someone to visit them, ask their opinion, listen to their stories, and brighten their day.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of the experiences of residents living in all 294 publicly-subsidized long-term care homes in B.C.

The office would like all interested British Columbians to join the survey team, including Vernon residents.

Surveyors are needed especially in January 2023, with training to occur before Christmas. All required training is provided, and volunteer hours are self-scheduled. ​

“In 2016/17, we conducted the most extensive study of residents’ quality of life in Canada,” said B.C. Seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie. “More than 800 caring and committed British Columbians volunteered to visit every care home in B.C. and gave voice to more than 10,000 residents.

“Five years later, we once again call upon those who want to be part of improving the quality of life of seniors in long-term care to volunteer and join the survey team. We know British Columbians care deeply about seniors, and through participating in this survey, you can help shape the future for people in residential care homes across the province.”

Members of the survey team will include British Columbians from a wide variety of backgrounds who engage with the seniors as equals in a conversation about what life is like in the place they live. The surveyors are supported by health care professionals from the Ministry of Health, health authorities and individual care homes.

Volunteers will be screened for suitability and participate in training sessions to prepare them for conducting surveys with a minimum of 10 care home residents during the survey period.

Information about joining the survey team is available at surveybcseniors.org or by calling toll free 1-877-952-3181 or 2-1-1.

The long-term care quality of life survey examines topics such as food, safety, comfort, respect and responsiveness of staff, personal relationships, medications and activities.

Residents will be interviewed in person and their family members will be invited to participate by phone, online or via a written survey. The survey will be conducted at care homes across the province between now and February 2023. A final report is planned for spring 2023.

