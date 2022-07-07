The Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society and Friends of Rose Swan Ecosystem Society joined up for a solstice hike June 26. (Contributed)

Solstice steps: Armstrong groups team up for night hike

Trails Society and Rose Swanson group team up for ‘a first for many’

Two groups dedicated to trails and environmental protection finally teamed up to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society teamed up with the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society June 26 for a nighttime solstice hike.

“It took us two hours (with a few rest stops for good measure) to get to the viewpoint on the north side of Mt Rose Swanson,” said Jay Scott, who is involved with both groups. “And what a view it was! For most people it was their first time there.”

Meeting them at the peak, were were members of the Vernon ATV Club who brought up coolers of ice cream bars thanks to Armstrong Askews, water/pop, and a couple of spotting scopes.

“We waited until dusk (around 10 p.m.) before turning on our headlamps and heading back down. It was quite a sight to see a string of lights going down the mountain as in the trees is was pitch black – a first for many!”

Teams made sure that everyone stayed together and all were back at the parking lot safely at 11 p.m.

