Spring auction in full bloom

Only days left in online auction supporting United Way, Independent Living and Vernon Rotary

Lisa Kongsdorf, of Independent Living Vernon, and Linda Yule, of United Way, test out two kids bikes available to bid on through the online auction, which is only available until April 30. (Submitted Photo)

There’s only one week left to bid your support for some major community organizations.

The United Way/Vernon Rotary Spring Online Auction ends at 3 p.m. on April 30.

“The Auction has something for everyone: advertising, jewelry, beauty treatments, dining out, fitness, getaways, gravel and golf, plus gift certificates, baskets and cards of all descriptions,” said Sylvie Arneson with United Way of North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap.

Spring auction blooms

The auction site is available online at http://www.32auctions.com/SpringOnlineAuction2018

“We invite you to register an account and check out all the items,” said Arneson.

The auction is also linked through United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap at www.unitedwaynocs.com through the Events page and the Vernon Rotary Club at http://portal.clubrunner.ca/841.

While the auction has traditionally supported United Way, and the many groups and programs it supports, Vernon Rotary has partnered with the event.

Items with VR in front of their company name are Vernon Rotary Club items and they will receive the proceeds from these items; Independent Living Vernon has the prefix Y and they will receive the proceeds from these items. All other items have been donated to United Way.

