Street lunch serves up magical fun in Vernon

Are you looking for a little, friendly boost this Christmas season?

It matters not who you are, everyone in need is invited to the eighth annual Festive Street Lunch Saturday, Dec. 17 at All Saints’ Anglican Church hall, 27th Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. with festivities running until 12:30, including magician Leif David going from table to table performing his baffling tricks, while Jim Leonard will conjure up the music of the season on his keyboard.

“Santa’s helpers will be sending everyone away with a bag of gifts (can’t say exactly what as that’s against the Big Fella’s rules – just make sure you’ve been good some of the time),” said Michael Robinson, lunch coordinator.

Those attending will be treated to a delicious turkey dinner and dessert, served at tables decorated with the beautiful artwork of Beairsto School students.

“Please come, won’t you? Lovely volunteers from the wonderful groups that participate, throughout the year, in the Saturday Street Lunch program are waiting to serve you,” said Robinson.

Children are welcome.

