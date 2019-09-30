Erin Barry (left) speaks to supporters and officials about the new Early Years Centre in rural Lumby which is seeking support in order to open its doors. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Support sought to ease childcare crisis near Vernon

Early Years Centre outside of Lumby opening delayed, leaving parents in a lurch

Efforts to ease the child care crisis in Lumby with the new Early Years Centre have hit a roadblock, leaving desperate parents in tears.

“Literally every day, more than once a day, we are getting calls after calls after calls, (asking) ‘are you open?’” said Andrea Thiessen, head of the Whitevale school.

The new centre hoped to be open by now, but recently received notice of a requirement to install a $200,000 water holding system before permits could be issued.

That has not only pushed the opening date back, it has left parents who were relying on the centre neing open, scrambling.

“The sad reality of our area is there are moms in tears as they aren’t able to go back to work.They’re going to lose their positions because there’s just no day care,” Thiessen said.

“We are truly in a day care shortage. It really is quite a critical need, everywhere.”

The Early Years Centre was aiming to alleviate that need with 63 spaces for all ages, from infancy to Grade 7.

“We could open five of these centres and they would all be full,” Thiessen said.

The new centre in rural Lumby has almost 50 people on a waiting list for its infant-toddler program, which has 12 spaces.

So the $1.5-million centre is looking for a boost from the community to get its doors open sooner rather than later.

“This is a community asset,” capital campaign coordinator Roxanne Brierley said.

Not only is the new centre helping put parents back into the workforce, it is creating jobs with 10 positions— an expansion from the existing facility.

It’s a big jump from the two workers the centre employed five years ago to a new total of 22.

The centre is run by the Bridge Educational Society, a non-profit venture.

Those interested in making donations, or a avail of a range of naming opportunities (everything from the play yard all families pass through each day to one of the four classrooms) can contact bridgeeducational.org/early-yearscenter/ to learn more or contact Brierley at learn@bridgeeducational.org.

READ MORE: Lumby childcare centre hit with unforeseen expense, asks for public help

READ MORE: Tolko donation helps build new daycare in Lumby

 

Erin Barry shows the existing Waldorf facility, which is being expanded with the Early Years Centre in rural Lumby. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
Vernon author’s new historical novel an exploration of the Caetani family

Just Posted

Duplex fire in Lumby

Two occupants were unharmed after house fire

Vernon firefighters limit smoke damage to one condo unit

Pot left on stove believed to be culprit of smoke that forced condo evacuation Sunday afternoon

Vernon champ takes golf game to international level

Seven-consecutive time Vernon city junior golf champ Kendra Jones-Munk plays for Team Canada West

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

United Way Drive Thru Breakfast hits Vernon

The 18th annual fundraiser is slated from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Prestige Vernon Lodge

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

Justin Kyllo was the owner of a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed-killer sabotage claimed in B.C. blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Most Read