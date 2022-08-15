Teacher turned author, Vernon woman hosting book signing

The book examines how a single shoe gets left behind

Long-time Vernon resident Gloria Dupont is excited to host a book signing Aug. 20 for her new collection of short stories.

Dupont’s Shoe on the Road is inspired by real events and deals with life’s biggest challenges from drug addiction and poverty to physical and sexual abuse.

It examines the origins of deserted footwear, as the title suggests, and what lead it be be abandoned where it is.

“All of the stories are located in Canada, most in the Okanagan,” said Dupont

The book signing will take place at the Army, Navy and Airforce (ANAF) Unit #5 Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dupont is a contract bookkeeper, and does the ANAF books, who has always dreamed of publishing a book.

She previously taught English and drama to elementary and junior high students and worked as an elementary school librarian for many years.

Being a mother to four and grandmother to nine is one of the greatest joys in Dupont’s life. She also enjoys golfing in the Okanagan, travelling, gardening, and walking her dog. Dupont lives in Vernon with her husband, Gerry, and their dog, Scooter.

